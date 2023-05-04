Viral Brain Teaser: Can you solve this puzzle featuring cats, eggs and bananas using BODMAS?

Puzzles have been a source of entertainment for people of all ages. Whether it’s putting together a jigsaw puzzle or solving a brain teaser, the challenge of figuring out a puzzle can be both fun and rewarding. Just like this picture puzzle that has been doing the rounds on social media and leaving people scratching their heads. It features cats, eggs and bananas, and requires the use of BODMAS to solve it. For those unfamiliar, BODMAS is an acronym for Bracket, Order, Division, Multiplication, Addition, and Subtraction, and it is an important rule to follow when solving mathematical equations.

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you quickly solve this using BODMAS?(Twitter/@valazat)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mind-boggling brain teaser was shared on the Twitter handle @valazat with the caption, “Brain teaser. What’s your answer?” The brain teaser features images of cats, eggs, and bananas, each assigned a specific value. To solve the puzzle, you must first determine the values of cats, eggs and bananas and then use the BODMAS rule to solve it.

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on April 25, the brain teaser has accumulated close to 9,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted people to guess answers in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral brain teaser:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Were you able to correctly solve the brain teaser all by yourself? If yes, you are a true maths whiz. For others, here’s a hint. Apply BODMAS to find the value, and don’t forget to recheck the number of eggs and bananas in the last row. Earlier, a brain teaser went viral where people were challenged to locate an apple hidden among cactuses. While a few could spot it right away, others took longer to find the perfectly camouflaged apple.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail