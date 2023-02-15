Viral Brain Teaser: Can you solve it quickly using BODMAS?

Solving math brain teasers is a great way to enhance our out-of-the-box thinking. And if you are looking for one right away, don’t go anywhere, as we have a tricky math brain teaser for you. It will not only put your brain to the test but will also strengthen your cognitive abilities. Shared on Twitter, this math brain teaser is leaving people hooked to their screens and scratching their heads. So, are you ready to solve the viral brain teaser using BODMAS?

Twitter user Benonwine shared the fun brain teaser on Twitter and wrote, “What is the answer?” The viral brain teaser shows hens, eggs and bananas, each of which holds value. You first need to find out the values of each item displayed in the tricky brain teaser and later apply the BODMAS rule to solve it correctly.

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

Since being shared a day ago on Twitter, the brain teaser has accumulated over 41,600 views. It has also received several likes and responses from Twitter users.

Here’s what people posted in the comments:

“It’s 32. There are 4 bananas (not 6 as per the above line) and the multiplication needs to be done before the addition because of the BODMAS rule: 3 × 4 = 12. 20 + 12 = 32,” wrote a Twitter user. Another posted, “Chicken is 20, Egg is 1 and Banana is 1. So, 1 chicken, 3 eggs, 4 bananas will be 20+3x4. BODMAS makes it 20+12 = 32.” “I know BODMAS comes into play, but what comes first, the chicken or the egg?” joked a third. “32 - BODMAS is your friend,” shared a fourth with a winking face emoji.

