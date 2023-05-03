Viral Brain Teaser: Can you spot an apple among cactuses?

Solving brain teasers is not only an enjoyable pastime, but it’s also a great way to enhance your cognitive skills. Whether you’re a puzzle master or a beginner, there’s always a challenge waiting for you. And if you are looking for one right away, go no further, as we have one for you. This brain teaser has been baffling people left and right and may even leave you scratching your head.

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you quickly spot an apple among cactuses?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

“Can you find an apple among the cacti?” reads the caption of the brain teaser shared on Facebook by Gergely Dudás. The artist from Hungary is also known as Dudolf on social media. The brain teaser shared on Facebook depicts cactuses, and one needs to spot an apple hidden in plain sight among them. From dead to alive, to happy and sad, the cactuses in the brain teaser have so many emotions. So, are you ready to take on the challenge?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

Since being shared, the brain teaser has accumulated over 1,300 reactions on Facebook. It has also raked up several comments and a flurry of shares.

Here’s how people reacted to the brain teaser:

A Facebook user wrote, “This is the most animated and (mostly) happy group of cacti I have ever seen, and it makes me extremely happy to look at it!” “I always appreciate these! Thanks for doing this. Some are kinda hard!” posted another. A third commented, “The dead one is hilarious (and relatable!).” “I love how you’ve reinvented this!! And managed to make it even more difficult to find, it took me four or five searches to find the apple. Earlier set-up it took at most three tries. Keep ’em coming, please!” added a fourth. A fifth said, “Found it. I just love the very cute cacti too.”

If you were able to find the apple in the brain teaser, you definitely deserve a round of applause for your sharp observation skills. However, if you’re still on the hunt, don’t worry - we’re rooting for you! For others looking for the solution, the below image might help.

Viral Brain Teaser: The image shows an apple among cactuses. (Facebook/@thedudolf)

