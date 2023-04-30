Home / Trending / Viral Brain Teaser: Can you solve this math problem?

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you solve this math problem?

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 30, 2023 04:36 PM IST

The viral brain teaser featuring a math problem has baffled netizens. It was shared on Twitter.

Brain teasers are challenging puzzles that require you to think creatively and critically. They come in all forms and can be a fun way to test your mental agility. With so many brain teasers out there, from crossword puzzles to riddles, there’s always a new challenge to tackle. So if you’re up for a fun and mentally stimulating activity, grab a pen and paper, and put your thinking cap on.

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you quickly solve this math-related puzzle?(Twitter/@math_puzzless)
Viral Brain Teaser: Can you quickly solve this math-related puzzle?(Twitter/@math_puzzless)

The brain teaser that’s got Twitter buzzing was posted on the handle @math_puzzless. It asks a seemingly simple question: if 3+2 equals 43, 4+3 equals 54, and 5+4 equals 65, what will 9+5 be? The answer may not be as obvious as it seems at first glance. The brain teaser has left people scratching their heads trying to figure out the solution. Can you solve it?

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the brain teaser has raked up more than 61,300 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments:

“106. Add +1 in both numbers & result is the answer…. 9+1=10, 5+1=6. So, 106,” posted an individual. Another said, “79.” A third wrote, “79,106,109.”

