Can you see more than four numbers in this viral brain teaser?

Brain teasers not only entertain us but also offer a sense of accomplishment when we successfully unravel their hidden solutions. This is probably why social media is filled with several brain teaser posts that baffle people. Amid the many shares, one such post has grabbed the attention of puzzle lovers. The challenge is simple. It asks users to determine how many numbers can be identified within a given set of numbers. The text overlay on the picture reads, “Double tap if you see more than 4 numbers,” hinting that there are more than four numbers in this brain teaser.

Viral Brain Teaser: This picture has more than four numbers. Are you smart enough to find them all?(Instagram/@unseenillusions)

The brain teaser was shared on the Instagram handle @unseenillusions. Accompanied by the caption, “How many (numbers) do you see?” the brain teaser presents a visual featuring overlapping numbers. One can easily see 6, 8 and 4, but more numbers are cleverly hidden in this viral brain teaser. Are you ready to put your puzzle-solving skills to the test?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

Although the tweet was shared in February 2022, it gained traction on social media again. While some wrote there were seven numbers, others shared they could see nine.

Check out a few reactions below:

“If you find a 3 you’re really stretching. Can’t just cut the 8 in half,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Only 5 is missing.” “I see 6 of them. Could be 7 if I bullshit a 5 in there,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “9 numbers 6, 0, 8, 3, 9, 2, 4, 1, 7.” A fifth wrote, “6,8,9,2,4,1.”

