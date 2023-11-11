Lawyer has hilarious questions about a maths puzzle. But wait, can you solve it?

Brain teasers are thrilling, challenging, and most of the time leave people scratching their heads. That is probably what this X user is experiencing after coming across a puzzle that is designed for school students.

The X user, a lawyer by profession, not only shared the maths puzzle but also a list of questions that she had about it. Do you think you will be able to solve it or will you end up having your own set of questions about the brain teaser?

X user Michelle Strowhiro wrote, “Hey #lawtwitter I have questions'' while sharing a picture. The image has a question written on it that reads, “Sam and Jesse can wash 5 cars each hour. They work for 7 hours each day over 2 days. How many cars did Sam and Jesse wash?”

Strowhiro then listed a series of questions in her tweet. “Are Sam & Jesse washing 5 cars total each hour or 5 cars per person each hour?” she wrote. “Just because Sam & Jesse ‘can’ wash 5 cars each hour, are we to assume they did?” she added.

Then she jokingly questions if her confusion about the question has anything to do with her being a lawyer. “Did maths get harder since I was in 3rd grade or did law school ruin me?” she tweeted.

Take a look at this hilarious tweet:

Since being shared on November 8, the post has accumulated close to a million views. It has also gathered several likes and comments. While some tried answering, others had questions of their own.

Here’s how X users react to the puzzle:

“The answers to #1 and #2 depend on whether you represent Sam, Jesse, Sam + Jesse, or the car wash,” joked an X user. “That maths question needed to be reviewed by an English teacher,” added another.

“The tears shed over elementary school maths are often from the parents. I remember problems like this and my inability to help with the homework. I couldn’t turn my brain off enough to make the problem as simple as intended. My advice - take everything at face value. Good luck,” joined a third. “Equal to or less than 140,” answered a fourth. “Numbers freak me out,” wrote a fifth.

