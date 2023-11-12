Viral Brain Teaser: Two diyas are not like the others. Can you spot them at first glance?

People are celebrating Diwali with enthusiasm and vigour. While you decorate your homes with lights, diyas, candles and flowers, here is a puzzle to keep you entertained. How quickly can you spot the odd ones? (HT)

What is the puzzle all about?

There is a sea of diyas, and the challenge is to find two which are not like the others. Do you think you can spot the odd ones at first glance?

Did you solve the puzzle? Need help? Check below for solution:

Why are diyas lit on Diwali?

Diyas are considered auspicious in Hindu tradition. Lighting up the earthen lamps signifies protection from negative energies. It is believed that lighting diyas on this auspicious day keeps a family protected and also brings good luck.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON