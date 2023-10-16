Viral Brain Teaser: Which container will get filled first?
The brain teaser shows a tap filling containers from A to L. Puzzle enthusiasts need to figure out which container will get filled first.
Are you feeling a bit drained after a busy start to the workweek? Are you seeking a mind-boggling brain teaser to take your mind off things? If you answered yes to these questions, we have a brain teaser that will keep you hooked for quite some time. It might even prompt you to share it with your friends and family.
“Which one?” wrote X user ‘Science girl’ while sharing a brain teaser on the microblogging platform. The brain teaser features a tap filling containers from A to L. While some containers are blocked, a few are not even connected to the pipe. Can you decipher which tank will fill up first?
Take a look at the brain teaser here:
The brain teaser was shared on October 16. It has since gone viral with over 1.1 million views and the numbers are still increasing. A few even dropped answers in the comments section.
Here’s how people reacted to this viral brain teaser:
“K will first. Look at what’s blocked,” posted an X user.
Another added, “Rate of flow, theatrically A would fill first with sufficient flow rate.”
“F assuming the tap is merely dripping,” shared a third.
A fourth commented, “G. A goes into B, B goes into C, I drill a hole to connect C and D, D drains into G, and G fills up.”
“K if the flow from the tap is rapid and f if the flow is dripping slowly. Need to replicate this due to various doubts!” expressed a fifth.
A sixth wrote, “A. Assuming there is only 1 drop left as seen in the picture.”
Can you decipher which tank will get filled first?
