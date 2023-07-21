Viral optical illusion: Can you tell which direction this circle is moving in?

Have you ever seen those images that look like they are moving, but they actually might not be? Or have you seen those videos that leave you confused about which direction an object or graphic is moving in? Well, these are some of the most popular kinds of optical illusions. Such optical illusions have the ability to bend your mind and can leave you scratching your head in search of answers or explanations. And if you are someone who loves viewing optical illusions, we have something that you don’t want to miss.

Can you tell which direction this circle is moving in?(Reddit/@volossaveroniki)

What is shown in this optical illusion?

In a recent optical illusion shared on Reddit, there's a circle, and the challenge is to guess the direction in which it is moving. This post was shared on Reddit by user @volossaveroniki. In the caption of the post, they wrote, "Where does the circle turn?"

Take a look at this viral optical illusion of a circle here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked close to 400 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out what people are saying about the video here:

An individual wrote, "It's moving at both sides." A second added, "Did anyone else start getting ticked off that every time you try to follow a segment all the way around it flips on you halfway through? I gave up lol" A third commented, "Damn, that really messed with my brain. I glance from one end to the other and there is a threshold when the rotation just flips. No transition, no confusion, just instantly rotating the other way and the same glancing towards the other end. Most illusions seem to allow for a weird halfway effect, this is very binary." "This definitely opticled my illusion. And it turns to the left," shared a fourth. What do you think about this optical illusion?

