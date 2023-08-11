Viral optical illusion: Is this a square, a circle, or both?

Many optical illusions have the power to leave us confused. And now, another such illusion is going viral. It shows a steel black frame constructed in such a way that it changes shape when one looks at it from different angles. (Also Read: Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden animal in this picture?)

This viral optical illusion changes the shape from any angle you look at it. (Instagram/@Manuel Silbereisen)

This optical illusion was shared on Instagram by user Manuel Silbereisen. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Squaring the circle is a hanging installation that appeared to be some magical optical illusion."

What is this optical illusion about?

This art piece is created by Troika London. "It attempts to challenge the viewer’s sensibilities by questioning whether the possibility of having a dualistic vision can be true. By allowing us to look at the object from various angles and perspectives, the audience is forced to see beyond what their mind limits them to," shared Manuel Silbereisen in the post.

Watch the video of this mind-bending optical illusion here:

This post was shared on August 6. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 200 likes. Numerous netizens also took to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts on this illusion.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Genius." A second added, "So clever." A third commented, "This is by far the coolest optical illusion I have seen. Watched this video so many times, and it still baffles me how the shape changes! This could leave anyone wondering how someone made it." A few others have reacted using clapping emojis on the post.

What do you think about this optical illusion? Have you seen something like this before?