Viral optical illusion: Is this plane hanging by a crane?

An optical illusion picture that has taken over social media by storm shows a plane 'hanging by a crane.' This picture has left many baffled.

Picture of the optical illusion that went viral on social media.(Reddit)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The image shows a crane hanging out of a high-rise building. Just beside the crane, a plane is passing by; it looks like it is hanging from the crane. Since this picture was shared, it confused many people. (Also Read: Calling all cat lovers to spot a kitty in this optical illusion)

Take a look at this optical illusion here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 3,000 upvotes. The post has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions to this optical illusion here:

An individual wrote, "The plane is actually carrying the crane like a skyhook!" A second commented, "That's insane." "This is an interesting mix of being obvious but also being very uniquely dependent on the exact perspective/angle, so it fits. Very intriguing," expressed a third. A fourth posted, "Crane on a plane?"

What are your thoughts on this optical illusion?