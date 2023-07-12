Viral TikTok love story gone wrong: Woman finds seaside Romeo is married

Mica Renee's search for her would-be love on TikTok took an unexpected twist when she discovered that her seaside Romeo was, in fact, a married man. The Pennsylvania woman, known for her modeling and travel blogging, never anticipated that her plea for help would go viral, much less lead her to connect with the man's wife. The Post spoke exclusively with Renee about the bewildering ordeal.

(AP)

"I was shocked to find out he had a wife," Renee, 28, revealed. "And I never expected my video would go viral. I just thought if he was found, we'd reconnect and maybe exchange numbers."

In the now-trending TikTok video, viewed over 4.6 million times, Renee can be seen frolicking on Miami Beach when her unknown admirer approaches. The video showcases their flirtatious banter, complete with laughter, hand-holding, and hugs set to the backdrop of Mint Condition's classic R&B hit, "Pretty Brown Eyes."

"He walked right into the ocean to introduce himself to me," Renee gushed in the video's captions, expressing her sheer elation.

Despite her excitement, Renee confessed to losing her chance encounter's contact information. Eager to reunite with her Miami love, she turned to TikTok's vast community for assistance. However, fate had a different plan in store.

Shortly after Renee's video gained traction, she received an unexpected message from the man's wife, Sharee, confirming his marital status. In an update post, Renee shared a screenshot of her conversation with Sharee, who graciously disclosed her husband's number with a wry comment: "Tell him Sharee gave you the number."

Admitting her regret, Renee promptly apologized to Sharee. Surprisingly, Sharee seemed unfazed by the revelation, expressing gratitude for the exposure of her husband's infidelity. "It's not your fault," Sharee assured Renee. "But thank you for posting this. Everything done in the dark will always come to the light."

Sharee, a devoted mother of four from Michigan, requested that Renee refrain from deleting the incriminating video. "Can you not delete the video?" she pleaded. "I don't want him lying about this too." Renee readily agreed, eager to support Sharee in her time of turmoil.

Reflecting on the situation, Renee empathized with Sharee's plight, acknowledging the importance of respectful communication between the two women. Meanwhile, the married man known as AJ, a fitness trainer, took to TikTok to vehemently deny the alleged affair. Accusing Renee of falsehoods, he adamantly proclaimed his innocence, suggesting that she seek professional help for her "crazy" behavior.

In response, a dismayed Renee expressed her hope that married men would refrain from approaching single women while urging caution regarding online interactions. "I never expected my fun lighthearted video would go viral," she confessed.