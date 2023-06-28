Grimace Shake is Tiktok trend of the summer, have you tried it? Check how Americans are indulging in the craze

The Girmace Shake is trending and the internet is “lovin’ it”! The TikTok trend has gone viral and Forbes has even dubbed it the “TikTok Trend of the Summer”. The trend revolves around the Grimace Shake, a blueberry and cereal-flavoured purple milkshake introduced by McDonald’s. Grimace, by McDonald's(McDonald's)

The meme shows people trying the Grimace Shake and then collapsing. They appear to be dead, passed out, or vomiting purple liquid as if they have been poisoned. Worry not though! The drink is completely safe and no one has actually been harmed.

On June 5, McDonald’s surprised the internet by tweeting that Grimace was taking over the brand account. The character was originally introduced in 1971 and appealed to Generation X. However, the new campaign has been aimed towards Generation Z and the Alphas.

Scott Steinberg, a brand marketing expert explained, “McDonald's was taking a familiar character and reintroducing it for a new generation, and the Grimace Milkshake was part of it.” He added that Gen Z throwbacks to childhood even if it was before their time.

The Grimace Milkshake is available only in the US and that too for a limited amount of time. It was released in celebration of Grimace’s 52nd birthday as a part of the Grimace Birthday Meal. The meal includes a choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken nuggets, along with fries and the viral milkshake.

The trend was started by TikTok use, ‘@/thefrazmaz’ on June 14. Following this, he posted another video explaining the meme."What does this trend mean? Is the shake bad? What's going on? Since I am the original 'victim' of Grimace, it's quite literally just a meme."

"When I decided to make this video, I was thinking, 'Oh this is like the Spider-Verse burger,' it's an unnatural colour, it's unique," he continued. "And I saw a guy do it with the burger where he took a bite and the next scene was him in the hospital. So I was like, 'let's do something similar'."

"It's just supposed to be a meme about, 'It's a really weird colour, it means it's not good you, Grimace is collecting victims... It's just funny, ya know," the TikToker added.

Despite the grim nature of the trend, the TikTok demographic has found it incredibly hilarious. As for McDonald’s, it seems the parody is benefiting them. As the saying goes, “There is no such thing as bad publicity”. As more and more people are joining in, their sales are increasing.

In honour of Grimace, the customers can enjoy a Game Boy Colour game along with the meal. Its description reads, “Help Grimace find his friends in time to blow the candles out, and collect enough birthday shakes for his guests along the way!”

The game is available on the official website and can be played on both mobile and desktop.