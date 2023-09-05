Viral Video: Family’s emotional reunion after seven long years moves viewers

A heartwarming video of a family at an airport is moving people to tears. The reason behind this outpouring of emotion is the reunion of this family, who had been separated for seven long years.

Family embrace each other as they meet after seven years. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

“Family: Brother and sister are finally able to reunite with their sibling and their mother after 7 years apart,” wrote the Instagram page Good News Movement while sharing the video on the meta-owned platform. The page tagged siblings Paola Baptistap and Daniel Baptista in their post.

The video opens to show siblings waiting at an airport. As the video goes on, their mother and brother can be seen coming out of the airport terminal with their luggage. Soon, Their faces light up with happiness, and they embrace each other tightly, shedding tears of joy. Towards the end of the video, all four come together for a warm and loving group hug.

Watch the viral video of the emotional reunion here:

The now-viral video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since been viewed over three million views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on this heartwarming video.

Here’s how people reacted to this reunion of a family seven years apart:

An Instagram user wrote, “The group hug at the end.”

“I feel like a lot happened in those 7 years. That cry sounds like deep pain, not just of relief for separation but not having each other during some rough times,” expressed another.

A third posted, “This is how I imagine the reunions in heaven.”

“You don’t know what it feels like until you experience it. Honestly, I don’t know what their story is, but I can relate. I’m Venezuelan and it’s not easy to bring your family to the US, there is no US embassy in Venezuela and the regime makes it so difficult to get something as basic as a passport. Sounds crazy but it happens, don’t take anything for granted,” shared a fourth.

A fifth commented, “Here I go again crying over strangers on the Internet.”

What are your thoughts on this reunion video?

