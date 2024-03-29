 Viral video: Man turns IndiGo flight attendant’s signature into beautiful artwork | Trending - Hindustan Times
Viral video: Man turns IndiGo flight attendant’s signature into beautiful artwork

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 29, 2024 12:03 PM IST

"This is beyond outstanding," wrote an Instagram user while reacting to a video of a man turning an IndiGo flight attendant's signature into an artwork.

Rabin Bar, whose Instagram bio says he is a record-holder speed painter, shared a video that has left people surprised. It shows him turning the signature of an IndiGo flight attendant into a beautiful piece of art.

The image shows an IndiGo flight attendant holding a sketch that an artist created from her signature. (Instagram/@speedpainter_rabinbar)
The image shows an IndiGo flight attendant holding a sketch that an artist created from her signature. (Instagram/@speedpainter_rabinbar)

“Signature art,” he wrote as he posted the video. In the clip, the flight attendant signs her name on white paper. Bar then uses it to create the artwork, as the attendant observes his work with awe. Once done, he writes his name at the bottom of the sketch and shows his creation to the flight attendant, who responds, "Oh wow. Very nice”.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at this video showing the artist’s incredible talent:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, the post has gone crazy viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated over 21 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected tons of appreciative comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Sir, this is so beautiful,” posted an Instagram user.

“What a talented person. Hat’s off to you, sir,” added another.

“I met him at an art festival. He is so talented,” joined a third.

“I got goosebumps when he starts to draw from her signature,” shared a fourth.

“This is beyond outstanding,” wrote a fifth.

While some posted heart emoticons to show appreciation, others shared fire emojis to react to the video.

