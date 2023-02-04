Viral video of a bird mimicking any sound it hears will leave you stunned. Watch

Nature can be fascinating in a lot of ways. And if you are someone who loves to watch videos of wildlife, then here's a clip that may leave you very happy. It's a video of a lyrebird that has gone viral and many people are mesmerised by it.

This video was shared by Twitter page @fasc1nate and originally uploaded by World Birds. In the post's caption, they informed, "A lyrebird is a species of ground-dwelling Australian birds. They are notable for their ability to mimic natural and artificial sounds from their environment and the striking beauty of the male bird's huge tail."

As per NSW Department of Planning and Environment, nearly any sound can be imitated by lyrebirds. You will typically hear them duplicating loud, distinct sounds made by other birds, mammals, and even people. They have been reported to imitate sounds like as train whistles, horns, sirens, and chainsaws.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than eight lakh times and has been liked 5000 times. The clip also has several reactions.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

An individual in the Twitter comments section said, "Walking in the Blue Mountains I heard it then through the bush I saw it's feathers moving like antennas & my initial thought was 'is this an alien?'" A second person added, "Amazing nature. " "Is this bird playing Techno?" said a third.

