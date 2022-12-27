Viral video of a butterfly that looks like a dried leaf has stunned the internet

Nature can truly be fascinating in a lot of ways. There are so many things that one can discover and never get tired of. From watching wildlife tucked in their natural habitats to seeing insects that one might have never even seen, nature is truly spectacular. So, if you are also someone who enjoys watching wildlife, you cannot miss this video of a butterfly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, which is shared by Twitter user Fascinating, you can see a butterfly that looks like a dried autumn leaf from the outside. However, when it opens up its wings, you can see a more colourful and vibrant texture. According to the Twitter user, this butterfly is called Kallima inachus butterfly. This butterfly is commonly found in Asia.

(Also Read: IAS officer seeks 'new year lessons' from tigers and elephants, shares videos)

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being uploaded, it has gained more than 13 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people have also reacted to the short clip.

Read some of the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "See, these things always fascinate me, like, how the hell does that evolution happen? What, gradually, those species with wings resembling their environment survive and pass offspring more, that's why?" Another user wrote, "I've seen something similar to this in Costa Rica. It landed on me, opened its wings, and showed me the most beautiful, vibrant hues of blue I've ever seen. It stayed with me til I left the mountain. Nature really is beautiful." A third person added, "Sometimes you just have to stop everything you're doing and observe & enjoy the beauty of life. "

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON