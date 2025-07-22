Viral video of Indian employees dancing for foreigner sparks outrage: ‘This is embarrassing’

An undated video showing employees in an office dancing for a foreigner has gained attention online and sparked a debate about Indian employees' behaviour in workplaces. The clip, shared on X, claims to show a bunch of tech employees welcoming a foreign client with a dance performance at their office. HT cannot independently verify this claim. The clip shows the entire office floor filled with employees who match steps as they dance to the Telugu song "Killi Killi."(X/wokepandemic)

The clip shows the entire office floor filled with employees who match steps as they dance to the Telugu song "Killi Killi." Some of them are even barefoot. The foreigner watching them is seen cheering on as they continue to perform.

The clip then cuts to one of the employees' solo dance performance on the Bollywood song "Main Tera Boyfriend." The foreigner continues to watch with a smile as he stands near a cubicle, appearing impressed by the performance.

Take a look at the video here:

The user who shared the video slammed the behaviour. "It is so pathetic to see Indian girls dancing in the office and welcoming a foreign client, and the bechara client is also forced to dance. Such showcasing will only make other countries feel Indian offices are casual and not worthy of serious work," the caption read.

After the video gained over two million views, some Indian users were enraged by the employees' dance, while others saw nothing wrong with it.

"This is embarrassing. They need to stop this random dance scene. The dance itself isn’t good, and the optics are much worse," said one of them.

Another added, “Submissiveness is a state of mind. To foreigners, politicians, bureaucracy, or even business magnates.”

However, many enjoyed the video. "This is done in most workplaces to break the fatigue of sitting behind a desk and do a mental reset. It helps with the physical as well as mental well-being of these workers," said a third user.

A fourth added, "They work hard, so let them enjoy themselves and spend some good time with their friends."