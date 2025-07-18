Israeli airstrikes on Damascus caught live on camera: Reporter reacts as blast hits

The internet is abuzz with shocking videos that have emerged shortly after Israeli fighter jets launched a series of airstrikes on central Damascus late on Wednesday, targeting the Syrian Ministry of Defence and surrounding military facilities in a dramatic escalation of regional tensions. The viral footage raised questions about the impact of ongoing tensions and the impact of conflict on civilians.(X)

Several videos capturing the moment the explosions hit the city are making rounds on social media, shocking millions. One such video of the attack, captured live during a television news broadcast, has gone viral, raising questions worldwide. The 24-second clip amassed 762.8K views and over 4,000 likes.

The X post by Clash Report showed harrowing footage of the precise moment the Israeli strike impacted the Syrian Defence Ministry in Damascus. In the clip, a loud blast rips through the shooting moment — shaking the frame and shocking the reporter as smoke plumes out from the building behind him.

Social media users were stumped, with some asking how the reporter was at the right place at the right time to capture the grave moment, and some questioning how the residents went about their day even as the attacks were taking place.

“Were they waiting for this?” a user wrote.

“Bombs going off and people still operate like nothing big has happened,” another said.

Watch the video here:

Another such video from Syrian state television also went viral, wherein the studio anchor is seen pausing mid-report as the studio lights flicker and the explosion shakes the set.

Multiple other videos have also surfaced showing the aftermath: plumes of smoke, sirens, and people navigating rubble-strewn streets. Israel's attack is said to have killed three and injured as many as 34, according to the Syrian health ministry.