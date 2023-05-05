Viral video of woman making ‘phuchka chop’ irks people

Phuchka is not just a dish but an emotion. Filled with spicy aloo and dipped in tamarind water, it is a dish that is loved by many. Probably that is the reason, the videos that show people trying out fusion dishes of phuchka are not always well-received. Just like this video that shows a woman making fritters using phuchka.

The image shows a woman making ‘phuchka chop’.(Instagram/@okaysubho)

Content creator Subhomoy posted the video on Instagram. “Introducing Phuchka’r chop! #viral food. One of the most unique dishes I’ve ever tried. I would recommend everyone to try this and rest will be history,” he wrote as he shared the video.

The video opens to show a woman making filling for phuchka using aloo and tamarind. She then puts the mixture in a phuchka and coats it with batter to deep fry it. Finally, she garnishes it with masala and gives it to a customer.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared about 21 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 77,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received close to 5,800 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Thanos was right,” posted an Instagram user. “Call Thanos,” shared another. “But why?” commented a third. “This is an abomination,” expressed a fourth. “Just because you can, it doesn't mean you should,” wrote a fifth.