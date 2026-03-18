Viral video: Robot moves swiftly, gives tough competition to human in tennis

Imagine stepping onto a tennis court and facing an opponent that never tires and reacts with millisecond precision. A cutting-edge robot is doing that, giving human players a not-so-easy competition. A fascinating video has recently surfaced on social media, capturing a match where the robot covers the court with incredible agility. The footage shows the machine returning powerful serves. Snippets from a video showing a robot playing tennis with a human. (X/@GalbotRobotics)

Humanoid robot manufacturing firm Galbot shared the video on X. “Your humanoid tennis player is here,” the company wrote.

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The tech company introduced LATENT, a Learning Athletic Humanoid Tennis Skills from Imperfect Human Motion Data. Galbot claims that the humanoid is the world’s first real-time whole-body planning and control algorithm for athletic humanoid tennis.

The company explained, “For the first time, a humanoid robot can sustain high-dynamic, long-horizon tennis rallies with millisecond-level reactions, precise ball striking, and natural whole-body motion. This marks a leap from mechanical motion imitation to intelligent, decision-driven athletic interaction.”