Humanoid robot escorted away by police after startling elderly woman in Macau. Watch

A video of the incident going viral on X shows the woman angrily confronting the robot before two police officers arrive at the scene. One of the officers is seen placing a hand on the robot’s shoulder as they escort it away.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the elderly woman was using her phone when she suddenly noticed the robot standing behind her. The unexpected sight frightened her, prompting a confrontation with the machine.

A humanoid robot in Macau is grabbing attention online after it was escorted away by police following an encounter that left an elderly woman startled and briefly hospitalised. The incident took place last Thursday near a residential complex in the Patane area of Macau.

The woman did not suffer any injuries but was taken to the hospital as a precaution after the incident. She was later discharged and did not pursue any formal complaint.

Meanwhile, on social media, the incident sparked various reactions, with many users jokingly suggesting that the robot had been “arrested” by the police.

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Operator issues apology According to the South China Morning Post, authorities later clarified that the robot belonged to an education centre in Macau that had been using it for promotional activities around the city. Police said the robot was returned to its operator nearby - a local man in his 50s, who was reminded to exercise caution when operating such devices in public spaces.

The robot involved in the incident was reportedly a compact bipedal humanoid model developed by Chinese robotics company Unitree Robotics. The model, launched in May 2024, is designed with advanced mobility and technology, including flexible joint movement, obstacle avoidance capabilities and depth cameras.

According to the person in charge of the education centre, the robot was being guided through a combination of programmed instructions and remote supervision at the time. He explained that the incident occurred on a narrow pavement where the woman had stopped to check her phone. As the robot waited behind her, she unexpectedly turned around and may have been startled by the machine’s lights.

The operator issued an apology for the distress caused to the woman during the encounter.