Viral video shows bizarre banana pizza. Would you try it?

Pizza is a dish that is loved worldwide, which is also why you'll find a variety of pizzas. From the classic tomato and cheese pizza and one with different toppings to even a chocolate pizza, we love having these varieties. However, would you ever try a banana pizza? Sounds a little too much, right? Well, recently, someone made a banana pizza, and netizens are having a hard time digesting this combination.

A person made banana pizza.(Instagram/@yourdailydoseofkringe)

In a video shared by Instagram page @yourdailydoseofkringe, you can see the making of this banana pizza. The video shows a person mashing bananas together, then they top it with tomato sauce and cheese and finally bake it. The end result comes out a gooey banana pizza.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on April 30. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 5,000 times. The share has also received several comments. Many people disliked this pizza and expressed their views on it.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Jail is where you belong, buddy." A second added, "Took a while for me to calm down." A third shared, "Italy is voting to make this a war crime." "I can never look at bananas the same again," expressed a fourth.

