Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Viral video shows bizarre banana pizza. Would you try it?

Viral video shows bizarre banana pizza. Would you try it?

ByVrinda Jain
May 10, 2023 10:23 AM IST

A person made a banana pizza and shared the video of the process. Many people were unhappy to see this version of a pizza.

Pizza is a dish that is loved worldwide, which is also why you'll find a variety of pizzas. From the classic tomato and cheese pizza and one with different toppings to even a chocolate pizza, we love having these varieties. However, would you ever try a banana pizza? Sounds a little too much, right? Well, recently, someone made a banana pizza, and netizens are having a hard time digesting this combination.

Also Read: Woman makes pizza worth 1.60 lakhs, netizens call it 'nasty'

A person made banana pizza.(Instagram/@yourdailydoseofkringe)

In a video shared by Instagram page @yourdailydoseofkringe, you can see the making of this banana pizza. The video shows a person mashing bananas together, then they top it with tomato sauce and cheese and finally bake it. The end result comes out a gooey banana pizza.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on April 30. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 5,000 times. The share has also received several comments. Many people disliked this pizza and expressed their views on it.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Jail is where you belong, buddy." A second added, "Took a while for me to calm down." A third shared, "Italy is voting to make this a war crime." "I can never look at bananas the same again," expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pizza banana food instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP