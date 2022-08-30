Viral video shows cute baby grow up alongside some adorable kittens. Watch

People who have both kids and pets know that it becomes quite a matter of concern if they will get along with each other and the kind of bonds that they will form in the time that they spend with each other. In this particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going steadily viral ever since, one gets to see the absolutely precious bond between a cute little baby and some kittens that her mother fosters. The video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to these foster kittens and it is known as Pearl’s Ragdolls. The page has over 1.63 lakh dedicated followers on it who look forward to the different kinds of photos and videos of these cats and kittens that are shared on this page on the social media platform.

“Watch my baby grow up with kittens,” reads the text insert that this video opens to show. The video then goes on to show different snippets of various cats and kittens who can be seen bonding with this little baby girl in different stages of her babyhood. “Same baby, but different kittens. blossom is growing up so fast,” reads the caption that accompanies the cat video that is sure to make you keep watching it on loop.

Watch it here:

Posted on July 9, this cat video has received over 2.63 lakh likes on it so far.

“Aww, your kitty bringing kittens to introduce Blossom will always be iconic,” read a top comment under this video. “She’s so adorable, keep posting her videos please,” requested another individual. “She is precious and your kittens are adorable,” complimented the third.