Virat Kohli flies economy class to Bengaluru, netizens say ‘unbelievable’

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli decided to travel in economy class from Kolkata after propelling Team India to victory against South Africa. He travelled to Bengaluru, where India will lock horns against the Netherlands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. A video of Kohli boarding the economy class is now going viral on social media, with many finding it hard to believe.

Virat Kohli in IndiGo's economy class. (X/@dheeruutweets)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Virat this morning. Indigo Flight to Bangalore,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on X. In the video, Virat Kohli can be seen sitting in an aisle seat aboard an IndiGo flight. As the video goes on, a woman seated next to him engages in a conversation with the cricketer. A few people can be seen recording the moment on camera. Virat is dressed casually and is seen donning a mask and a cap. He also has his earphones on.

Watch the video shared on X here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on November 6. It has since accumulated over 2.5 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Virat Kohli travelling in economy class,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Virat ko to window sweat de do koi [Someone please give window seat to Virat Kohi].”

“Wohoo! Lucky guy!” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “That lucky girl.”

“Imagine Virat sitting next to you in a flight,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Travelling in economy class. Unbelievable!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON