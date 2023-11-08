Virat Kohli joins Harbhajan Singh on stage to sing a song. Old video is viral again

An old video of Virat Kohli has captured the attention of people once again. The clip shows Kohli singing a song with Harbhajan Singh. Geeta Basra, actor and Harbhajan Singh’s wife, shared the video on Instagram while wishing the former Indian cricket captain on his birthday. The image shows Virat Kohli singing with Harbhajan Singh. (Screengrab)

“Happy birthday Virat Kohli, a special video on your special day to show your many other talents. What better gift to give yourself than the milestone you have achieved today, to many more? Have a spectacular year ahead,” Basra wrote while wishing Kholi on his birthday. The batter turned 35 on November 5.

The video opens to show Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh on a stage singing a Punjabi song. Other celebrities, including actor Sonakshi Sinha, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, philanthropist Nita Ambani, cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh, are also seen standing beside Kohli and Singh.

Take a look at this video of Virat Kohli:

The post was shared two days ago. Since then, it has collected close to 1.2 million views. The share has also accumulated several likes and comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Wow, amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “That is why he is called King Kohli,” added another. “Thank you for sharing this,” joined a third.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!