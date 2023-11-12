Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and more celebrate Diwali ahead of India vs Netherlands match in Bengaluru

Hosts India, the only unbeaten team in the ongoing Cricket World Cup so far, will take on Netherlands in their final league stage match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today, November 11. Ahead of the match on November 11, the Men in Blue and their support staff celebrated Diwali with their friends and family at the team hotel in Bengaluru. Now, pictures of Team India celebrating Diwali are gaining significant traction on X.

Team India in traditional attire posing for the camera. (X/@klrahul)

KL Rahul posted a picture from the Diwali Party on X. In the picture, cricketers can be seen wearing traditional Indian attire and posing for the camera with bright smiles on their faces.

Skipper Rohit Sharma posted a picture of himself and his wife Ritika to wish Diwali to friends, family and fans.

Mohammad Shami, too, shared a picture on X with the caption, “Happy Diwali.” In the pic, he can be seen wearing a kurta and flashing a bright smile.

Surya Kumar Yadav also shared a photo of himself with his wife, Devisha Suryakumar Yadav, to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, and Kuldeep Yadav also celebrated Diwali on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma-led India has won all eight out of eight matches in the league stage and bagged 16 points. Scott Edward’s Netherlands, on the other hand, is number ten in the points table, winning only two matches out of eight. Both sides have faced each other in only two ODIs, with India winning both.

