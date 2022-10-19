Virat Kohli’s reacts to comedian Danish Sait’s ‘interview’ question, video sparks laughter

Comedian Danish Sait in a recent video for ICC performed a skit involving cricketers from different countries. Since being shared, the video has gone viral and created a buzz online. It’s not just Sait’s ‘interview questions’ but also the reactions of the cricketers that have sparked laughter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show Sait’s ‘enthusiastic’ way of asking questions to the cricketers like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Shaheen Afridi, Rishabh Pant, and many others.

We won’t give away anything more, so take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered over seven million views and gone viral. The share has also received several comments and likes from people, including some of the cricketers shown in the video.

Virat Kohli reacted to the video and wrote, “Hahahahahaha.” Hardik Pandya too reacted with laughing out loud emoticons. Anushka Sharma too reacted with emojis. “OH MY GOD,” wrote Tanmay Bhat while reacting to the video.