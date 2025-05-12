Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli expresses pride as cricket star bids farewell to Test cricket: 'Proud of you bhai'

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a celebrated 14-year chapter in the game's most demanding format. The announcement, made via social media just over a month before India’s England tour, has drawn an emotional response from fans and family alike—most notably from his brother Vikas Kohli, who commented, “Always proud of you bhai… You have held your head high… And given all you can… Stay blessed.” Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket after 14 years, with brother Vikas Kohli expressing pride.(Instagram)

The 35-year-old star shared a poignant message alongside a photo of himself in the traditional white Test jersey, offering a reflective look back at his red-ball career.

“It’s tested me, shaped me”

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket,” Kohli wrote. “Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.”

The former skipper, known for his fiery spirit and relentless work ethic, highlighted the personal connection he felt with the longest form of the game. “There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever,” he added.

“A heart full of gratitude”

Kohli, who led India through a golden era in red-ball cricket, admitted the decision to retire was a difficult one, but ultimately the right call.

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for,” he shared. “I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way.”

He ended with a sentiment that captured the tone of his farewell: “I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile.”