Visitor finds broken glass at Goa's Morjim Beach, raises safety concerns online

A morning walk along one of Goa's most popular beaches turned into a worrying discovery for a visitor who spotted several pieces of broken glass scattered across the shoreline. The incident has sparked fresh concerns about littering and public safety at tourist destinations. Photos shared online showed shards of glass partially hidden in the sand and shallow water, prompting many social media users to call for better civic sense.

Visitor highlights safety risks on beach

Broken glass found on Goa's Morjim Beach. (X/@geekyranjit)

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Sharing photos from Morjim Beach in Goa, X user Ranjit highlighted the presence of broken glass bottles that he said could pose a risk to visitors.

"At the Morjim beach in Goa, was walking in the morning and found several pieces of broken glass bottles on the beach, we picked up 8-9 pieces I don't know what's wrong with people. Many of them just under water and it can cut the feet easily, where is civic sense!" he wrote.

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In the comments section, he posted another image featuring discarded bottles and other litter on the beach. "Garbage bottles as usual littered all over the beach, but I couldn't find one proper dustbin on this beach," he added.

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Internet discusses littering and civic sense

{{^usCountry}} The post resonated with many social media users, who expressed frustration over littering and the lack of civic responsibility in public places. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post resonated with many social media users, who expressed frustration over littering and the lack of civic responsibility in public places. {{/usCountry}}

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One user wrote, "Before teaching 1+1 in school, we must teach empathy and civic sense. Rest will follow later."

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Another commented, "Yes, it's really risky to walk barefoot on beaches."

A third user shared a similar experience, writing, "We encountered the same situation in August 2025. My colleague wanted to collect conch shells for his daughter, but we were greeted with Hunter, KF Ultra and Elephant Strong bottles."

Several users argued that littering continues to damage some of India's most scenic destinations. "India has a lot of beautiful places, but almost all of them have been ruined by such people," wrote one commenter.

Others called for greater awareness and education. "This is such a fundamental issue that the country faces. Teaching basic civic sense should be an important concern in Indian society," one user said.

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Another added, "Literally we are making the whole India a dustbin. We throw garbage anywhere, whether it's a city, mountain, beach or river."

Many users agreed that keeping public places clean depends not only on better facilities but also on people taking responsibility for their actions.