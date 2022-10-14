Home / Trending / Vistara responds to passenger’s tweet about finding cockroach in flight meal

Vistara responds to passenger's tweet about finding cockroach in flight meal

Published on Oct 14, 2022 06:26 PM IST

A passenger complained about spotting a cockroach in air Vistara's meal.

By Vrinda Jain

On Friday, a passenger on board a Vistara flight took to social media to share that he found a cockroach in their packed meal. The passenger, Nikul Solanki, shared a tweet where he wrote, "small cockroach in Air Vistara meal." Solanki even shared two images of his food on the social media platform. In the picture, you can see idli-sambhar along with some upma. In the upma, Solanki spotted the cockroach and posted about the same. His post soon received a response from the Airlines.

Take a look at post shared by Solanki:

This post was shared just a few hours back. Air Vistara was quick to respond to Solanki and wrote, "Hello Nikul, all our meals are prepared keeping the highest standards of quality in mind. Please send us your flight details over DM so we can look into the matter and address the issue at the earliest. Thank you."

Later on, Solanki shared his boarding pass in the tweet and tagged the airline.

This isn't the first time that a passenger has complained about services of an airline. Earlier, a passenger had reserved a window seat, however when they discovered they didn't have one, they were upset and took to Twitter to complaint about the same. They wrote, "Seriously @Ryanair I paid for the window seat."

Take a look at their Tweet here:

The airline, nevertheless, gave a sarcastic answer in response to the passenger's complaint. The airlines encircled the small window to point out that it is an emergency door.

