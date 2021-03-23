Home / Trending / Visually impaired and deaf dog rescued from drainage pipe, crew wins praise
Visually impaired and deaf dog rescued from drainage pipe, crew wins praise

It took two hours for the dog to be rescued.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:41 AM IST
The dog was scared and tired but wasn't injured. (Facebook/St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

Successful animal rescue stories always leave one feeling happy and this tale of a dog’s rescue is among them. A post shared on Facebook details how a visually impaired and deaf dog was rescued from a drainage pipe after it got stuck there. The share has made many smile and will likely make you happy too.

The post has been shared by St. Johns County Fire Rescue on their Facebook page. The crew received a call about the dog on the morning of March 20. The dog’s owner told them that their pet pooch had accidentally got out of the house. Eventually, they found him inside the pipe and called for help for the dog’s rescue.

“Engine 14, Squad 4, and USAR 4 arrived and realized the dog was located in the center of the drainage pipe,” reads a line in the post. The crews began working in order to help the dog. It took them two hours but they finally managed to get the dog out.

“He was scared and tired but not injured. He was happy to be reunited with his family!” says the post in the end.

The post is complete with pictures of the rescue op. Take a look at the entire share below:

Since being shared on March 21, the post has collected over 200 shares and lots of appreciative comments.

“Outstanding work from a great rescue team,” wrote a Facebook user in the comments section. “Thank you all so much for rescuing this baby dog. I'm sure it was frightened not being able to make its way back home. You all are heroes for sure,” posted another.

