Visually impaired beggar in Assam’s Guwahati goes digital, uses QR code to ask for alms. Watch

A visually impaired beggar in Guwahati, Assam, came up with a unique way to accept alms - using a QR code. A video of him asking for alms and receiving it online was shared on social media and is raking up numerous responses from people. Guwahati: Visually impaired beggar with PhonePe QR code. (X/@somanigaurav)

“Stumbled upon a remarkable scene in bustling Guwahati – a beggar seamlessly integrating digital transactions into his plea for help, using PhonePe! Technology truly knows no bounds,” wrote Congress leader Gauravv Somani while sharing the video on X.

He added, “It’s a testament to the power of technology to transcend barriers, even those of socio-economic status. It is a thought-provoking moment that speaks volumes about the evolving landscape of compassion and innovation. Let’s ponder on this intriguing intersection of humanity and digital advancement.”

The video opens to show an individual coming near a car with a PhonePe QR code fastened around his neck. As the video progresses, he asks for alms from the man sitting inside the car. The man then scans the QR code attached to the beggar’s shirt and transfers money to him.

Take a look at the post shared by Somani below:

Earlier, a man became the centre of attention at Ed Sheeran’s Mumbai concert after he wore a T-shirt with a QR code printed on it. The text alongside the QR code reads, “For single people only.”

The QR code leads to the Tinder profile of a 22-year-old man named Hardik. A part of the man’s bio on Tinder reads, “Look who finally found me! Yes, I am the guy you spotted at the concert with a scanner on his tee.”

He also shared a date idea in his bio. It reads, “Grabbing ice cream together sounds like the perfect first date idea, wdyt?”