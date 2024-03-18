At Ed Sheeran’s Mumbai concert, man steals spotlight with QR code T-shirt. Internet says he is ‘acing’ the dating game
A man wore a T-shirt with a QR code printed on the back at Ed Sheeran’s concert in Mumbai. Read on to find out why.
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran arrived in India on March 12 as part of his - = ÷ x Tour (pronounced as Mathematics Tour). He left the country on March 17 after giving a stellar performance at the jam-packed Mahalaxmi Race Course grounds in South Mumbai on March 16. As expected, social media is flooded with posts related to the concert. Now, videos and photos of a man wearing a T-shirt with a QR code printed on it at Ed Sheeran’s concert are going viral on X.
“Saw this guy at a concert in Mumbai last night (the QR code opens his Tinder profile),” wrote X user Shweta Kukreja on the microblogging platform. She also shared a photo of the man wearing the T-shirt with the QR code. The text on it reads, “For single people only.”
Kukreja also shared that the QR code leads to the Tinder profile of a 22-year-old man named Hardik. A part of his Tinder bio reads, “Look who finally found me! Yes, I am the guy you spotted at the concert with a scanner on his tee.”
He also shared a date idea. It reads, “Grabbing ice cream together sounds like perfect first date idea, wdyt?”
Another user shared a video of him exiting the concert. The text, alongside the video, reads, “Bro went with 999 IQ on this at the concert last night.”
Check out how people reacted to his creativity here:
“His creativity shows he will be the perfect partner for me (I’m going to scan this QR),” posted an individual.
Another added, “In this QR-based payment era, the only QR I want to scan.”
“You think you have seen all possible ways to get a date, and there is this bro. Totally acing the game!” shared a third.
A fourth commented, “Bro’s the walking right swipe. This type of creativity I need in my life everywhere.”
“Bro took the term’ digital India’ way too seriously,” wrote a fifth.
Creative, isn’t it?
