 At Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert, man steals spotlight with QR code T-shirt. Internet says he is 'acing' the dating game
At Ed Sheeran’s Mumbai concert, man steals spotlight with QR code T-shirt. Internet says he is ‘acing’ the dating game

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 18, 2024 07:31 PM IST

A man wore a T-shirt with a QR code printed on the back at Ed Sheeran’s concert in Mumbai. Read on to find out why.

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran arrived in India on March 12 as part of his - = ÷ x Tour (pronounced as Mathematics Tour). He left the country on March 17 after giving a stellar performance at the jam-packed Mahalaxmi Race Course grounds in South Mumbai on March 16. As expected, social media is flooded with posts related to the concert. Now, videos and photos of a man wearing a T-shirt with a QR code printed on it at Ed Sheeran’s concert are going viral on X.

T-shirt with a QR code that a man wore at Ed Sheeran's concert. (X/@ShwetaKukreja_)
T-shirt with a QR code that a man wore at Ed Sheeran's concert. (X/@ShwetaKukreja_)

Read| Ed Sheeran opens up about his love for India: ‘RRR is mental, it's incredible’

“Saw this guy at a concert in Mumbai last night (the QR code opens his Tinder profile),” wrote X user Shweta Kukreja on the microblogging platform. She also shared a photo of the man wearing the T-shirt with the QR code. The text on it reads, “For single people only.”

Kukreja also shared that the QR code leads to the Tinder profile of a 22-year-old man named Hardik. A part of his Tinder bio reads, “Look who finally found me! Yes, I am the guy you spotted at the concert with a scanner on his tee.”

He also shared a date idea. It reads, “Grabbing ice cream together sounds like perfect first date idea, wdyt?”

Another user shared a video of him exiting the concert. The text, alongside the video, reads, “Bro went with 999 IQ on this at the concert last night.”

Also Read| Ed Sheeran captivates audience at Mumbai concert, promises fans to return next year

Check out how people reacted to his creativity here:

“His creativity shows he will be the perfect partner for me (I’m going to scan this QR),” posted an individual.

Another added, “In this QR-based payment era, the only QR I want to scan.”

“You think you have seen all possible ways to get a date, and there is this bro. Totally acing the game!” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Bro’s the walking right swipe. This type of creativity I need in my life everywhere.”

“Bro took the term’ digital India’ way too seriously,” wrote a fifth.

Creative, isn’t it?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

