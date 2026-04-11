Vlogger slams people dragging heavy trolley bags on newly opened Rishikesh glass bridge: ‘Zero civic sense’

A video from Rishikesh has drawn attention online after showing visitors allegedly ignoring basic civic sense at a newly opened tourist attraction, raising concerns about safety and misuse of public infrastructure.

The video was shared by Deepak Vedi Vlogs on YouTube.(@Deepak Vedi Vlogs/YouTube)

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The video features India’s first glass-floor suspension bridge, Bajrang Setu, in Rishikesh, which has recently opened to the public and is quickly becoming a popular tourist spot for its unique glass walkway design.

The video was shared by Deepak Chaturvedi on YouTube.

In the video, the vlogger first highlights the bridge's beauty, showing its structure and the views it offers visitors.

However, the tone soon changes as he points out what he describes as inappropriate behaviour by some visitors on the bridge.

Vlogger raises concerns:

Chaturvedi can be heard expressing concern over people dragging heavy trolley bags across the glass surface of the bridge.

He also notes that some women were seen walking in high heels, which, according to him, could risk leaving scratches on the glass flooring.

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{{^usCountry}} “Dekhiye dosto abhi tak ye bridge theek se khula bhi nhi hai aur logo ka zero civic sense ujagar hogya hai,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Dekhiye dosto abhi tak ye bridge theek se khula bhi nhi hai aur logo ka zero civic sense ujagar hogya hai,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The vlogger further remarks that even though the bridge has only recently opened, a lack of civic sense is already visible among visitors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The vlogger further remarks that even though the bridge has only recently opened, a lack of civic sense is already visible among visitors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chaturvedi also points out that people were seen jumping, posing for photos, and recording reels while on the bridge, which he suggests could add to safety risks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chaturvedi also points out that people were seen jumping, posing for photos, and recording reels while on the bridge, which he suggests could add to safety risks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Travel blogger calls out littered Bangkok to India flight, says parents must control kids Check out the video here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Travel blogger calls out littered Bangkok to India flight, says parents must control kids Check out the video here: {{/usCountry}}

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Here's how people reacted to the video:

Social media users reacted to the video with mixed opinions, with several agreeing with the vlogger’s concerns over safety and responsible behaviour on the newly opened bridge.

Some users supported his remarks about dragging trolley bags and wearing high heels on the glass surface, calling it careless and disrespectful towards public property.

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One of the users commented, “Who thought this would be a good idea in a country like India?”

Also Read: Woman shares photos of messy flight seats after landing, questions passengers’ civic sense

A second user commented, “Not every problem is bad design. Sometimes it is people refusing to follow the simplest rules.”

A third user commented, “I am damn sure one day it will surprise the pedestrians.”

“Everyone is busy copying the West,” another user commented.

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