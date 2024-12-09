Vulture crashes into plane cockpit's windshield in Brazil, pilot's quick thinking averts disaster

A shocking mid-air incident unfolded in Brazil when a vulture crashed into the cockpit windshield of a single-engine aircraft, leaving the pilot and passengers stunned. On December 5, the plane, carrying five passengers from Envira to Eirunepé in the Amazonas region, narrowly escaped disaster as the bird shattered the glass and dangled precariously in front of the pilot for the remainder of the flight. In Brazil, a vulture crashed into a plane’s cockpit, but the pilot safely landed without injury. (Pixabay)

Mid-air collision leaves passengers in shock

Footage captured after the collision revealed the scavenger bird hanging in front of the cockpit, partially obstructing the pilot's view. Despite the startling impact, the skilled pilot managed to maintain control, safely landing the aircraft at Eirunepé Airport without further incident.

Fortunately, none of the passengers were injured, but the traumatic experience left the pilot and co-pilot visibly shaken. Witnesses reported hearing the crew recount the ordeal to the other passengers, still processing the near-miss.

Pilot blames nearby landfill

In an interview with Jam Press, the pilot attributed the collision to a landfill located dangerously close to the airport. “It was a close call! This is the fault of the landfill next to the airport, which attracts an absurd amount of vultures to the area,” he stated.

Local news reports confirm that flocks of scavenging buzzards frequently pose a hazard to aircraft approaching the airport. Drawn by the abundance of food waste at the dump, these birds create perilous conditions for pilots attempting to land.

One shaken passenger recalled the harrowing experience, saying, “We thought we wouldn’t get out alive… It’s a miracle the pilot managed to land with that right in his face."

Not an isolated incident

This alarming event is part of a larger trend of bird strikes causing aviation hazards. Earlier in 2024, French aerobatic pilot Olivier Masurel tragically died in an aviation accident near Ciudad Real, Spain, after his aircraft collided with a vulture. The collision severely damaged the aircraft’s canopy, leading to a fatal crash despite Masurel’s best efforts to regain control.