Las Vegas woman miraculously lands plane after pilot-husband suffers heart attack mid-flight

In a dramatic turn of event, a US woman was forced to land a small plane after her husband, the pilot, suffered a fatal heart attack mid-air. The only catch? she had no flying experience at all.

Seeking help, 69-year-old Yvonne Kinane-Wells, called air traffic control to attempt to land the aircraft as her husband, Eliot Alper, 78, passed out beside her.

Plane was flying at 5,900 feet

The plane was on its way from Las Vegas to California, when the 78-year-old multi-millionaire suffered from a stroke.

Seeing her husband incapacitated, Yvonne phoned the air traffic control and relayed the situation to them.

The air traffic agents helped her redirect the plan to the nearest airport in Bakersfield's Meadows Field.

The plane, was flying at around 5,900 feet, when Yvonne was provided step-by-step landing instructions.

In a audio clip obtained by local media, the agent can be heard guiding her to the airport. "We're going to set you up so that as you level off from your turn, you're going to be straight in for Bakersfield Airport. Is that alright?" he says.

The woman replies in just a one word, her voice shaking. "Okay," she says minutes before miraculously landing the plane safely.

Miraculous landing

After the plane landed in Bakersfield, emergency crews used their vehicles to intercept the plane.

Due to her inexperience, she used the entire 11,000 foot runway and then some while making the plane come to a stop.

Once the plane landed, medical personnel rushed to the scene to help her husband, but he could not be revived.

Kern County's director of airports, Ron Brewster, told Daily Mail, "It's to my knowledge unprecedented. I've never seen it in my entire career."