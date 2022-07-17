Wait, this cat can 'play' the Interstellar theme on a piano? Watch to find out

Cats and their day-to-day antics will probably never fail to bring a smile to people's faces. This holds true if you have a cat and get to observe its actions in person, or if you are scrolling through your Instagram feed and chancing upon the perfect cat video for the day. This particular video that has recently been reshared on Instagram, shows a very talented cat who seems to be able to ‘play’ the piano. The video has been so convincingly edited that many netizens are choosing to believe that the cat is, in fact, skilled enough to be able to ‘play’ the theme music of the movie Interstellar on the piano.

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica Chastain in some of the lead roles, the movie Interstellar was released in the year 2014. It is a science fiction film co-written, directed, and produced by Christopher Nolan. The soundtrack to the album was composed by the very talented Hans Zimmer.

Take a look at the cat ‘playing’ the theme music of Interstellar:

Shared on Instagram just five days ago, the video has gotten more than 13.8 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person writes, "I don't really care if this is real or not, I want to believe it." "I choose to believe this is real," another user adds. Another response echoes, "Haters won’t believe in your greatness."