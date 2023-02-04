Wait, what? 6-year-old orders food worth 80,000 from his dad's phone

Many parents have fixed screen time for their kids. In that particular screen time, they are allowed to play games or look for a few things on the Internet. But, when Keith Stonehouse gave his phone to his 6-year-old son Chase to play games for 30 minutes, he didn't think his night would turn into a surprising event.

Keith Stonehouse shared a post on his Instagram describing that his son had ordered massive amounts of food that costed him $1000 (Approx. ₹80,000). In the post's caption, he wrote, "Imagine my shock when delivery driver after delivery driver showed up last night dropping off food at my doorstep. When I finally put two and two together that it was Mason, I had a little talk with him about it (by this time, he was in bed listening to the doorbell ring repeatedly, and me expressing my frustration from downstairs). He had the audacity to ask me if the pepperoni pizza had come yet!!!!????"

After receiving tons of food, Stonehouse further wrote, "So, if you're hungry and you're in the mood for 5 orders of jumbo shrimp, salad, 3 hanis, several orders of chili cheese fries, chicken shawarma sandwiches, and plenty of ice cream - swing on by SMH."

Stonehouse told TODAY that he had given his phone to his son to play games. However, instead of playing games, Chase ordered $1000 (Approx. ₹80,000) worth of food from Grubhub food delivery app. Stonehouse further said, "I hadn't looked at my phone in a long time after I grabbed it from him before bed. I look, and it's a continuous scroll of GrubHub reminders and alerts. 'Your food has been ordered,' 'Your food's being made,' 'Your food is coming,' 'Your food is delivered.'"

Entrepreneur.com also shared that the young boy added a 25% tip on each order! His father didn't become aware that something was wrong until the doorbell continued ringing after food deliveries began arriving one after another.

Take a look at his post below:

This share was uploaded five days ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by several people and has also received a few comments.

Take a look at the reactions below:

An individual in the Instagram comments section said, "Oh my GAWD! LOL wow! This has always been a fear of mine. " A second person wrote, "Well, he is a late-night eater… great time to have the talk about" real" money and the internet. " "Oh my gosh!!!! Haha, this made me laugh right out loud," said a third.

