Wait, what? This ex-model's morning starts with drinking his own urine

Troy Casey, a former model and self-proclaimed wellness expert, has gained attention for his unconventional health practices—most notably, drinking his own urine daily. Casey, who authored Ripped at 50: A Journey to Self Love, has been following this practice for years, believing it offers significant health benefits, reported the New York Post. This involves consuming only urine and water for a specific period, a practice Casey embraced.(Instagram/@certifiedhealthnut)

“I think it teaches your insides a little bit more about yourself,” he told the outlet. “Urine has stem cells, amino acids, and antibodies. It’s the hair of the dog, a direct biofeedback loop. You know what’s wrong with you as soon as you drink your morning pee.”

Casey first learned about urine therapy from a breathwork coach who claimed to have cured himself of illness through a method called urine looping. This involves consuming only urine and water for a specific period, a practice Casey embraced. Now, two decades later, he is a strong advocate of the controversial regimen.

Medical professionals warn against the practice

However, medical professionals are skeptical. Dr. Michael Aziz, an internal medicine physician and author of The Ageless Revolution, warns that drinking urine can be both dehydrating and harmful, reported the outlet.

“Urine is mostly water and salt, which dehydrates you. Your kidneys are trying to get rid of the toxins, and if you drink urine, you’re putting the toxins back into the body,” he explained.

Additionally, Dr. Aziz highlighted the potential risks of infection. “When people have a UTI, most of the infection in the urine is E. coli. People can get seriously sick from drinking urine.”

For those on medication, the practice may also lead to the reabsorption of discarded drug metabolites. High levels of urea in urine can be toxic, making consumption potentially dangerous.

“You’re drinking the urea, and that’s going to cause problems; introducing it to the GI tract can cause poisoning,” Dr. Aziz warned.

Casey follows a specific method, discarding the first and last portions of his morning urine while collecting the middle portion in a cup or mason jar. He believes this segment contains the most stem cells.

“The morning pee has the most stem cells, and if you ferment it for up to three weeks, it has hundreds of millions of stem cells,” he claimed.

Despite the risks, Dr. Aziz acknowledged that urine does contain melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep and mood. “Morning urine has melatonin in it, and drinking it could restore and regulate melatonin levels,” he admitted, though he strongly advises against it due to the risk of toxicity.

Ancient practice

The practice of urine therapy is not new. The Old Testament’s Book of Proverbs (5:15) states, “…drink water from your own cistern, flowing water from your own well,” suggesting that ancient civilizations may have engaged in similar practices.

Dr. Jonathan Jennings, an internist at Medical Offices of Manhattan, explained that ancient physicians used urine to diagnose diabetes by tasting it for sweetness. The practice also appears in Hindu traditions, where sacred texts mention Shivambu, or urine consumption, as a form of rejuvenation.

Ayurvedic expert Kate O’Donnell linked this to Hindu mythology, explaining that Lord Shiva is often depicted as blue because he swallowed poison. “There’s a poisonous nature to your urine; your body’s getting rid of things that it doesn’t want, but the idea is that by drinking it, you could create antibodies,” she said. “If one can get over the weirdness of it, there are therapeutic benefits.”

Casey has taken his practice further by aging his urine and using it in enemas, believing this method helps absorb stem cells and cleanse his digestive system.

“You can seal it in a mason jar or put a washcloth over it with a rubber band, and it will aerate,” he explained, crediting urine enemas for his six-pack abs.

However, Dr. Aziz dismissed this claim, stating that urine contains minimal stem cells and there is no scientific evidence supporting its use in enemas.

“There is no scientific evidence or research to support its effectiveness,” he said. “There are other proven ways to increase those cells, including eating a healthy diet, eating dark chocolate, and drinking black tea.”

