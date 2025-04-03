What does Antarctica look like from polar orbit? Astronaut reveals the truth in breathtaking video

Four private astronauts made history after they saw the North and South Poles with their own eyes. Launched into space in SpaceX's Fram2 mission, they have been capturing incredible sights of the Earth from space. One of them, Chun Wang, shared a mesmerising video that has stunned the world. It shows how Antarctica looks from above 460 km. An astronaut's view of Antarctica from space. (X/@satofishi)

“Hello, Antarctica,” he wrote. “Unlike previously anticipated, from 460 km above, it is only pure white, no human activity is visible,” he added.

The video was captured when the crew opened the Dragon's Cupola, a domed, all-glass observation window on SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. The cupola gives astronauts panoramic views of space and Earth.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “This is incredible. Are you taking high-resolution photos as you pass and making them available for viewing? That mountain looking region… I could look at details of that for hours.” Another added, “Absolutely incredible.” A third commented, “Amazing view from up there!” A fourth wrote, “Breathtaking! Thanks for sharing.”

Meet SpaceX's Fram2 astronauts:

Four private astronauts are orbiting the Earth from pole to pole after SpaceX's Fram2 mission was successfully launched. This is the first-ever human spaceflight to circle Earth over its poles.

The mission is commanded by Chun Wang of Malta. He is joined by three others - pilot Rabea Rogge of Germany, vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen of Norway, and Australian medical officer and mission specialist Eric Phillips.

Wang is a cryptocurrency magnate and Mikkelsen is a filmmaker. While Rogge works as an engineer and scientist, Phillips is an adventurer and guide who has led ski expeditions to the poles.

What are your thoughts on this video from space? Did it make your jaw drop?