Woman strips down to her underwear in a bizarre airport meltdown, video horrifies internet

A video captured at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida has left the internet horrified. It shows a woman’s meltdown while at the airport. In the video, the unnamed woman creates chaos while stripping down to her underwear. A woman started taking off her clothes while waiting at an airport. (Screengrab)

X user Collin Rugg posted a video of the Spirit Airlines passenger’s eccentric behaviour. The video was primarily posted on an Instagram page called Only in Florida.

“Spirit Airlines passenger has a meltdown, takes her clothes off during an argument at the airport. The woman was seen with minimal clothes on, yelling at someone before a police officer arrived and told her to put her shirt back on. The incident reportedly took place at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Gotta love Spirit,” Rugg wrote.

In the video, the woman is seen standing on top of a piece of clothing she had stripped. While wearing just her underwear, she keeps on screaming as other passengers look at her in disbelief. Finally, a police officer intervenes and makes her put on her clothes.

How did social media react?

“What’s up with people getting naked at airports lately? Sheesh,” an individual posted, referring to an incident when a nude woman marched through a Texas airport just a few days ago. Another added, “Is it getting to the point we need to have basic psych evaluations before flying? This is like the 2nd this week.”

A third commented, “This is becoming a very strange pattern.” A fourth wrote, “Lot of weird stuff going on.”

In a reply to his X post, Rugg listed a few similar incidents. “For those keeping track: This week: Woman takes off her clothes during an argument at the airport. Last month: Woman takes her clothes on a plane. Two months ago: Man starts fighting flight attendants because demons followed him on the plane.”

According to DailyMail, a spokesperson with the Broward County Sheriff's Office said, “Deputies responded to a call regarding a disoriented female near Terminal 4 inside the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.” One of the deputies was captured in the video stepping in to stop the woman.