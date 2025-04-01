42-year-old Indian man threatens to kill cabin crew on Singapore flight, arrested

An Indian man was arrested after he threatened to kill a cabin crew member on a Singapore-bound flight and otherwise engaged in unruly behaviour while under the influence of alcohol. According to a report in news website Mothership, Singapore police will be charging the 42-year-old Indian national in court on April 1. An Indian man was arrested for threatening to kill cabin crew.( Representational image)

According to the police, the man started behaving in a threatening manner while onboard the flight on February 27. Details of the incident were shared in a police statement released on March 31.

Charges against the Indian man

Police said that the Indian man caused a disturbance on the flight to Singapore by grabbing a passenger seated next to him. He also annoyed other flyers by forcefully pushing the seat in front of him. He was believed to be acting under the influence of alcohol.

His aggressive behaviour continued when flight attendants attempted to calm him down. He later grabbed the wrist of a male cabin crew member and verbally threatened to kill him.

The 42-year-old man became compliant only after he was told that the plane would turn around if his aggressive behaviour continued. The crew then put him in restraints for the rest of the journey.

The Indian man was arrested after the flight landed at Singapore’s Changi Airport. He will now be charged with multiple offenses, including using criminal force to a person, being intoxicated onboard jeopardising good order and discipline, and criminal intimidation if the threat is to cause death. The last charge carries a jail term of up to 10 years or with a fine or both.

"Physical aggression, verbal threats and attempt to interfere with the crew’s duties can compromise flight safety," the police reminded all flyers, adding that the department would not hesitate in taking action against anyone who endangers passengers or crew members on board.

“All air travellers are reminded to adhere to air safety regulations and conduct themselves responsibly when onboard an aircraft,” the police said.