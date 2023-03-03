Wait, what? UK woman discovers 100-year-old Dairy Milk wrapper while renovating floorboard, Cadbury reacts

When remodelling her home, a woman in Devon, UK, discovered a 100-year-old Dairy Milk wrapper. As per The Metro, Emma Young, 51, reportedly found a cardboard box bearing Cadbury's recognisable purple wrapping while removing the flooring in her bathroom. The words 'Cadbury's Dairy Milk chocolate Neapolitan' are written in gold letters on the purple packet, which is about 16 cm long and 3 cm broad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Metro further reported that she contacted the candy company to learn more, and was shocked to learn that it had been manufactured between 1930 and 1934.

Young told The Metro, "What stunned me a lot was its condition. It's in such good nick, and one side is pristine – you wouldn't believe that it was nearly 100 years old. I think because it's so old, I was expecting it to be almost illegible but apart from one side that had been chewed by mice, the other side looks like something you'd put on a shelf."

Cadbury’s statement, reports, "We were delighted to see the joy that this piece of Cadbury history has brought. As the nation's favourite chocolate brand, Cadbury has a rich heritage and has been part of British culture and heritage for almost 200 hundred years. These 1930s Dairy Milk Neopolitans are a reminder that our chocolate plays a cherished role in people's lives, and we're thrilled to hear that this particular discovery will be treasured forever."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Emma claimed that she moved into her own four-bedroom home in 2016 and has been gradually upgrading it. When the wrapper was found on January 27, they finally got around to updating the upstairs bathroom, formerly a bedroom.