Wait, what? Woman returns book to the library after 56 years

Lesley Harrison was 14 years old when she borrowed a German language book from a library in 1966. She had to return the book in 21 days. However, the book was given back to the Killingworth Library in England's North Tyneside after 56 years! Yes, you read that right.

The library announced in November 2022 that it would waive all late fees on rented books. After learning this, the 70-year-old returned the book she had issued 56 years ago. The goal of the library's gesture was to promote more library usage. Additionally, it established a contest for the most overdue book; announced gift cards for winners and recreation facilities run by the North Tyneside Council.

Harrison told Killingworth Library, "I knew I hadn't brought the book back, and when I moved out of my parent's house, I thought I wouldn't be able to afford the fine, so it stayed in a drawer. We moved around a lot, and it always came with me." She further said, "When I heard about the amnesty, I thought, 'I'm sure I've got an old book lying around somewhere,' and I know the library staff were shocked and amused when I brought it in. It's still in a good condition, though. I do look after my books. "

After moving back to North Tyneside in 2013, Lesley, a former civil servant who once considered becoming a librarian, has an impeccable record of book borrowing and has never returned a book late.

A post was also shared on Facebook with Harrison's picture. This post was made one day ago and has been liked by more than 200 people. There are several comments on the post as well.

Woman returns a book after 56 years to the library. (Facebook/@North Tyneside Council)

Take a look at the comments here:

An individual in the comments section wrote, "I bet she felt good to return it." Another user said, "I bet that book has caused her years of guilt, but knowing that it was too expensive to return, it stopped her." "She is just a slow reader, nothing wrong with that," added a third.

