‘Waited so long for this moment’: Woman surprises family after returning from US after 3 years

A woman’s surprise homecoming after nearly three years away from her family has left the internet emotional. A video capturing her family’s reactions shows tears, hugs and overwhelming happiness as they reunite after a long wait.

Emotional reunion after woman returns home from US. (Instagram/@maitri.23_)

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The video was shared on Instagram by user Maitri Patel. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “The golden moments. These reactions are just so priceless! Waited so long just to witness this moment.”

In the video, Maitri can be seen travelling back home after arriving from the US. She quietly walks towards her house and runs towards the main door, where her mother is standing outside.

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Her mother is stunned to see her and immediately hugs her tightly. The emotional reunion leaves her visibly happy and surprised. Maitri’s sister, who is standing nearby, is also shocked to see her return.

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{{^usCountry}} The family members then share a warm hug as they celebrate the unexpected moment. Another woman comes downstairs and hugs Maitri, followed by what appears to be her father, who also joins the emotional reunion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family members then share a warm hug as they celebrate the unexpected moment. Another woman comes downstairs and hugs Maitri, followed by what appears to be her father, who also joins the emotional reunion. {{/usCountry}}

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Maitri is later seen hugging more friends and relatives who are overjoyed to have her back home after such a long time. The video captures the happiness of a family finally being together again.

Take a look:

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Internet reacts to woman’s emotional reunion with family

The heartwarming video received several reactions from users who were touched by the family’s happiness.

One user commented, “So so soooo happy.”

Another wrote, “Wow, so happy. Surprise beta.”

A third user said, “The surprise was absolutely priceless. So happy darling. Distance means nothing when the bond is this strong.”

Another comment read, “Unbelievable yaar. It feels like a dream.”

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Several users shared how emotional the video made them feel. One person wrote, “Still can’t believe this. The best surprise I’ve ever received.”

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Another commented, “Welcome my princess.”

A user added, “Yaar, mujhe bhi milna hai.”

Others described the reunion as wholesome, with comments like, “This is wholesome,” “Got tears while watching this,” and “Rula diya.”