18-years-younger wife helps Chinese businessman hit 2.4 million livestream views

Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei’s livestreams have become some of the most-watched on Chinese social media, and much of the credit goes to his new wife, 26-year-old Mandy Ma. The couple recently attracted a staggering 2.4 million concurrent viewers — a dramatic leap from the 100,000-strong audience Wang had when streaming solo, reported VN Express, quoting News 163. Wang Xiaofei’s wife, Mandy Ma, is 18 years his junior.(Instagram/@hsiaomei0718mandy)

Ma’s on-screen presence and casual yet engaging product pitches have not only helped drive sales — like 5,000 units of braised duck neck sold in seconds — but also rehabilitated Wang’s public image after a turbulent past. Her influence is so strong that some fans believe she has made Wang more positive and publicly composed.

From heartbreak to healing

Wang Xiaofei was previously married to beloved Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu. The pair tied the knot in 2011 and were together for 11 years before divorcing in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. Barbie later rekindled a romance with her former flame, South Korean DJ and musician Koo Jun Yup, and married him in 2022.

Tragically, Barbie Hsu died earlier this year from pneumonia triggered by influenza, while on a family trip to Japan during the Lunar New Year. She was just 48. Barbie is survived by her two children with Wang, who now has custody of them.

Wang’s emotional visit to Taiwan following her death — walking through the rain, visibly shaken — struck a chord with the public. His new wife, Mandy Ma, was seen standing supportively by his side, even expressing her respect for Barbie and her understanding of Wang’s lingering affection for his ex-wife.

Wang Xiaofei’s wife, 18 years his junior, has also been praised on social media for maintaining a good relationship with his two children from his previous marriage.

Ma, an influencer and businesswoman, married Wang last year. The couple registered their marriage in May 2024.