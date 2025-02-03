Barbie Hsu, Taiwanese actor and Koo Jun Yup's wife, dies of pneumonia at 48

Taiwanese actor Barbie Hsu, wife of South Korean singer and DJ Koo Jun Yup, died of pneumonia. As per the Korea Herald, her sister confirmed to local media on Monday about the death of 48-year-old Barbie. Barbie died during a family trip to Japan over the Lunar New Year holiday. Barbie Hsu, who was also a singer, debuted with the group SOS in 1994.

About the cause of Barbie's death

Barbie's sister, Dee Hsu, said in a statement shared by the actor's management, "During the Lunar New Year, our family came to Japan for vacation. My dearest sister, Barbie, has unfortunately left us after getting pneumonia triggered by influenza."

Ilgan Sports quoted Koo as saying, “It is not fake news.”

More about Barbie's relationships, weddings, kids

In 2022, Barbie married Koo, with whom she re-started a relationship after 23 years. At first, they met at a concert in Taiwan and got romantically involved. They reportedly dated secretly in 1998. After over two decades, in March 2022, Koo made a surprise announcement about his marriage on his Instagram account.

Barbie was previously married to Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei for 11 years. The wedding took place in China's Sanya in March 2011. They got divorced in 2021. Barbie is survived by two children.

Recently, Koo shared a picture of himself and Barbie on Instagram in which he kissed her on the cheek. He wrote, “I’m Back!!!!! (Red heart emojis).”

Barbie was singer, actor

Barbie, who was also a singer, debuted with the group SOS in 1994. Her sister was also a part of it. She rose to fame after starring as Shancai in the Chinese television series Meteor Garden, which aired from 2001-2002. It was the adaptation of Boys Over Flowers.

She also appeared in many drama series, such as A Chinese Ghost Story (2003) and Summer’s Desire (2007). Barbie was part of films including Reign of Assassins (2010).