Want to virtually explore the underwater world? Take a trip with thousands of migrating beluga whales

A livestreaming initiative of the migrating beluga whales helps people to be a part of the journey of the creatures each year.
The image gives a glimpse of the migrating beluga whales in the underwater world.(Instagram/@polarbearsinternational)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 12:37 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are very few who get the chance to witness the incredible journey of underwater creatures migrating from one place to another. However, with the help of a livestreaming initiative, you can now join thousands of migrating beluga whales as they make their way from the Arctic to Canada.

An Arctic conservation nonprofit, Polar Bears International and Explore.org collaborated to bring the livestreaming to celebrate Arctic Sea Ice Day which is observed each year on July 15. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about meltdown in Arctic and inform people about the importance of the ecosystem in the area.

Polar Bears International has created a separate webpage where people can watch the livestreaming of the beautiful sea creatures. “Experience a bit of the beluga’s view and immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of their experience,” describes the page. It also explains, “Did you know that the beluga’s scientific name is Delphinapterus leucas? The genus name, Delphinapterus, means "dolphin without a fin” and the species name leucas, means ‘white’.”

Here is a video that gives a glimpse of the journey:

The "beluga cams" go live each year where people get the chance to see these magnificent creatures of the water world moving from one place to another. The journey is captured by the two cameras mounted on the Polar Bears International's beluga boat called Delphi.

