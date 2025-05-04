Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Warren Buffett jokes about crowd's roaring reaction to retirement: ‘Could mean two…’

ByMuskaan Sharma
May 04, 2025 01:25 PM IST

During Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting, Warren Buffett revealed his plans to retire as CEO at the end of 2025.

Warren Buffett announced his departure from Berkshire Hathaway, declaring that he intends to step down as CEO at the end of 2025. The announcement shocked shareholders during the annual meeting after the 94-year-old served as the company's CEO for 55 years, becoming the longest-serving chief executive of an S&P 500 company.

Warren Buffett will retired as chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway after 55 years at the helm.(AP, File)
Warren Buffett will retired as chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway after 55 years at the helm.(AP, File)

As Buffett signaled the end of an era, he took a humorous approach to his announcement. When he declared that he would ask the Berkshire Hathaway board to appoint Greg Abel as his successor, the crowd gave a standing ovation amid cheers and applause.

Buffett jokingly said, “The enthusiasm shown by that response can be interpreted two ways. But I will take it as good," prompting more laughs and cheers from the crowd.

The 94-year-old Berkshire Hathaway CEO also wrapped up the annual meeting with a joke: "I not only hope that you come next year, but I hope I come next year," he remarked.

Warren Buffett to retire

Buffett's decision to retire at the end of 2025 stunned shareholders at the company's annual meeting. Even though he did not state a reason behind his decision, he promptly announced his intention to recommend Vice Chair Greg Abel as his successor.

“I think the time has arrived where Greg should become the chief executive officer of the company at year-end, and I want to spring that on the directors eventually and give that as my recommendation,” he said.

The news shocked many, as the 94-year-old billionaire has consistently stated that he had no plans to retire anytime soon. Over 40,000 people—including investors and celebrities—attended the annual meeting to hear remarks from Buffett. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Hillary Clinton were among those who attended this year.

(Also read: Dubai Crown Prince reacts to Kate Middleton’s pic of Princess Charlotte as she turns 10)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Warren Buffett jokes about crowd's roaring reaction to retirement: ‘Could mean two…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On